Eric Trump slated to talk with NY investigators via video

A judge last week gave Eric Trump until Oct. 7 to comply with a subpoena for his testimony in New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into whether the family company, the Trump Organization, lied about the value of its assets in order to get loans or tax benefits.

James, a Democrat, went to court to enforce the subpoena after Eric Trump’s lawyers abruptly canceled a July interview with investigators looking into whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of its assets in order to get loans or tax benefits.