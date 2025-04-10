Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov return to lead the Wild past the Sharks, 8-7 in overtime

Joel Eriksson Ek scored a career-high four goals in his return from a lower-body injury, Kirill Kaprizov had his second of the game in overtime in his first game back and the Minnesota Wild outlasted the San Jose Sharks 8-7 on Wednesday night
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrates with teammates after the overtime win against the San Jose Sharks of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrates with teammates after the overtime win against the San Jose Sharks of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Nation & World
Updated 17 minutes ago
X

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored a career-high four goals in his return from a lower-body injury, Kirill Kaprizov had his second of the game in overtime in his first game back and the Minnesota Wild outlasted the San Jose Sharks 8-7 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota began the night two points behind St. Louis for the second wild card in the Western Conference, with the Blues playing a late game at Edmonton.

Eriksson Ek missed the previous 21 games. Kaprizov also returned from a lower-body injury after missing the last 28 games and 40 of the 43. He had surgery in late January.

Kaprizov — who also had an assist — scored his 25th goal of the season at 1:01 of overtime to end it after Will Smith tied it for San Jose with 52 seconds left in regulation.

Eriksson Ek gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead at 7:29 of the second, then scored three straight in a 2:18 span late in the second and early in the third to make it 7-4. His first three goals came on power plays.

Marcus Johansson and Brock Faber also scored for the Wild, and Matt Boldy had four assists. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 shots and broke a tie with Martin Brodeur for NHL regular-season OT victories with 70.

Rookie star Macklin Celebrini had three goals and two assists for San Jose, and Smith also had three assists. Tyler Toffoli, Carl Grundstrom and Nikolai Kovalenko also scored. Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves.

Takeaways

Sharks: NHL-worst San Jose has lost six straight.

Wild: Eriksson Ek fell short of Marian Gaborik’s team record of five set Dec. 20, 2007 against the New York Rangers. To make room on the roster for Eriksson Ek and Kaprizov, forwards Brendan Gaunce and Devin Shore were sent to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Key moment

Kaprizov scored on overtime on a one-timer from the right side after a give-and-go play with Mats Zuccarello.

Key stat

Minnesota was 3 for 4 on the power play, while San Jose didn't have a chance on with the man advantage.

Up next

The Sharks are at Edmonton on Friday night. The Wild have an Alberta back-to-back, playing on Calgary on Friday night and Edmonton on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends against a shot as San Jose Sharks center Cam Lund (46) pressures during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) skates after a goal scored by San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7), back, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson (90) celebrates toward center Gustav Nyquist (41) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40), back, left, defends against a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) shoots the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14), middle, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun (3), foreground, skates across the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7), center, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrate after the overtime win against the San Jose Sharks of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump targets ‘Anonymous’ author and former top cybersecurity official...
2
Officials scramble to identify victims of Dominican club roof collapse...
3
New year, same pain: White Sox have lost 7 straight and are 2-9 for 2nd...
4
Asia shares jump after US stocks soared to historic gains when Trump...
5
What to know about the roof collapse at the Jet Set club in the...