Eritrean forces withdraw from key towns in Ethiopia's Tigray

Tigray fighters were reportedly moving into Shire on Tuesday, their latest gain after some of the most intense fighting of the war. They were now in control of much of the region after a major counteroffensive with mass popular support, International Crisis Group analyst William Davison said in a statement.

Preventing growing famine conditions in the region “has to be the priority of the TDF’s leadership, given their forces are now in a position to facilitate access to many previously hard to reach areas,” Davison said, urging Ethiopia's government not to sabotage the urgent humanitarian efforts.

Major questions remained about the fate of the more than 1 million civilians that the United Nations has said remain in parts of Tigray that have been hard, if not impossible, to reach with aid. The United States has said up to 900,000 people now face famine conditions in the world's worst hunger crisis in a decade.

It was not clear whether other combatants, notably the Eritreans as well as fighters from the neighboring Amhara region who have occupied much of western Tigray, would adhere to the cease-fire.