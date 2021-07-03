Ernie Els shoots 65 to take 3-shot lead at rainy En-Joie

Cameron Beckman was second after a 69. He's winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

“You never want to play in the rain, but we had a couple spots where it was raining pretty good,” Beckman said. “Especially, on the par 5s. It kind of affected how far the ball was going off the tee and we weren’t able to get to some of them. Tomorrow’s going to be a good day and hopefully we crank ’em up.”

Darren Clarke (68) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (69) were 7 under, and 63-year-old Bernhard Langer (71) was another stroke back with Alex Cejka (69), Paul Goydos (69) and Tom Byrum (70).

The U.S. Senior Open is next week at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska.