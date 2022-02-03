ESPN to have all-woman crew for Warriors-Jazz game next week

Mowins will work the Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz game with analyst Doris Burke and reporter Lisa Salters. In addition, 33 other women will handle production roles on site in Salt Lake City and in the control room from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

“I think it’s exciting to kind of celebrate," Mowins said. ”There are a lot of the women that have been around the league for a while, and then others like me that are kind of new to it."