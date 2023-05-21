Estonia, Latvia plan joint purchase of German medium-range IRIS-T air defense systems

The German air defense system, consisting of truck-mounted launchers, missiles and a separate command vehicle, is designed to protect cities, armies and civilian population from air attacks, and being effective at neutralizing planes and helicopters.

The system can be used for protection from a host of other threats, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles and loitering munitions.

“Our jointly selected medium-range air defense system will further secure the skies of Latvia and Estonia and will provide the maximum possible protection for our people, as well as civil and military infrastructure,“ Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece said in a statement.

Germany has delivered IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine where, according to media reports, they have been successfully used against Russian targets since late last year during Moscow's war on Kyiv.