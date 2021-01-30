Estrin, Copeland, Cray among Blues Music Awards nominees

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, The Blues Foundation released Thursday its list of nominees for the awards, which will be held online on June 6. The awards, which honor blues music recordings, performances and songwriting, are in their 42nd year.

Rick Estrin & the Nightcats and Sugar Ray & the Bluetones are nominated in the band of the year category, along with Anthony Geraci’s Boston Blues Allstars, John Németh & the Blue Dreamers, and Southern Avenue.