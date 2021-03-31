Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector

In a two-paragraph letter, the Ethics panel wrote, “A majority of the committee did not agree to the appeal,” the standard required to dismiss the fine. The Ethics committee consists of five Democrats and five Republicans, and the letter did not provide details of the vote.

Republicans including ardent gun-rights lawmakers have objected that the new requirements violate their rights, and some have bypassed the detectors. Democrats have expressed unease over some their GOP colleagues since the storming of the Capitol, in which five people died.

The House set fines of $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for a second violation, with the money to be withheld from lawmakers' salaries. Most members earn $174,000, though some in the leadership make more.

Gohmert, 67, said the requirement has been enforced arbitrarily and that congressional law enforcement officials say they are not aware that any lawmaker is a threat to colleagues.

Gohmert, one of Congress’ most conservative and unorthodox members, wrote that it “made good sense” that there were initially no metal detectors near the bathroom because, “There are not even any tanks on toilets so someone could hide a gun in them like in the Godfather movie.”

He also asserted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has been seen entering the chamber without going through metal detectors. In a Feb. 5 letter provided by Pelosi's office, then acting-Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett wrote he has “not received any unusual incident report” involving her.