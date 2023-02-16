Ethiopia church split resolved amid social media suspension

Elders including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and retired athlete Haile Gebrselassie were involved in mediating between the two sides, the state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Abiy had previously urged church members to resolve their differences and stated that the government would not get involved. He, an ethnic Oromo and a Protestant Christian, was however accused by some followers of undermining the church and siding with the breakaway synod.

The widespread tension had resulted in the suspension of access to social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook and Telegram since Feb. 9. The apps remain offline although many Ethiopians are using them through Virtual Private Networks. No official statement was made when internet access to social media was suspended and there has been no word yet on when it will be back.

Social media was being used to mobilize people to attend a rally planned by the church to take place on Sunday and which the government had issued a warning against. The rally was later postponed indefinitely.