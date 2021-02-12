Ethiopia confirms rapes 'without a doubt' in Tigray conflict

“Local structures such as police and health facilities where victims of sexual violence would normally turn to report such crimes are no longer in place,” the report said. “Hence, there is a possibility that the actual number of cases might be higher and more widespread than the reported cases.”

Several witnesses have told The Associated Press about alleged rapes by Ethiopian soldiers or those from neighboring Eritrea, an enemy of the fugitive Tigray leaders and whose presence Ethiopia’s government denies.

Last month the United Nations special representative on sexual violence in conflict said “serious allegations of sexual violence” had emerged in Tigray, while women and girls face shortages of rape kits and HIV drugs amid restrictions on humanitarian access.

“There are also disturbing reports of individuals allegedly forced to rape members of their own family, under threats of imminent violence,” Pramila Patten said in the U.N. statement. “Some women have also reportedly been forced by military elements to have sex in exchange for basic commodities, while medical centers have indicated an increase in the demand for emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted infections.”