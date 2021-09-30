Ethiopia kicks out 7 UN officials amid pressure on blockade

It was one of the most sharply worded criticisms yet of the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade after nearly a year of war in the country. Memories of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia, which killed some 1 million people and whose images shocked the world, are vivid in his mind, “and we fervently hope is not happening at present,” Griffiths said.

The AP last week, citing witness accounts and internal documents, reported the first starvation deaths since Ethiopia's government imposed the blockade in June in an attempt to keep support from reaching Tigray forces, who have been fighting its soldiers and allied forces since November. Thousands of people have died in the conflict.

Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian workers of supporting the Tigray forces, which aid workers have denied. Earlier, it suspended the operations of two major international aid groups — Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Committee — accusing them of spreading “misinformation” about the war.

The U.N. officials declared persona non grata by Ethiopia’s government include U.N. deputy humanitarian coordinator in the country Grant Leaity and UNICEF representative Adele Khodr.