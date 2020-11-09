Ethiopia says its jets are 'pounding' targets in Tigray

Abiy on Monday again sought to calm concerns that the deadly confrontation could slide into civil war and destabilize the strategic Horn of Africa region.

“Concerns that Ethiopia will descend into chaos are unfounded,” he said in a brief statement, and vowed that what he calls a law enforcement action “will wrap up soon.”

The United Nations and others have warned of a brewing humanitarian disaster affecting up to 9 million people.

Communications remain almost completely cut off in Tigray, with airports and roads closed, complicating efforts to verify either side’s assertions. Each accuses the other of starting the fighting.

The conflict in Tigray pits two heavily armed forces against each other in the heart of the strategic but vulnerable Horn of Africa region, and experts worry that neighbors including Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia could be sucked in.

Diplomats and others assert that the conflict in Tigray could destabilize other parts of Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country with 110 million people, scores of ethnic groups, and other regions that have sought more autonomy even as the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Abiy tries to hold the country together with exhortations of national unity.