Ethiopia: UN truck hit by debris from apparent drone strike

The WFP said two trucks had been traveling together from the Tigray city of Shire to the Zana district to help newly displaced people. The driver of the damaged truck had minor injuries, the agency said.

The WFP called on all combatants to “commit to safeguarding humanitarian workers, premises and assets.” A lull in fighting beginning in March enabled the WFP and its partners to reach almost 5 million people in the Tigray area, but fighting resumed in recent weeks.

The conflict has seen abuses by all sides. Last week, U.N.-backed investigators said they have turned up evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Ethiopian government forces, Tigray forces and the military of neighboring Eritrea, which also is targeting Tigrayans.

The Commission of Inquiry on Ethiopia said Ethiopian forces had resorted to the “starvation of civilians” as a tool of war.

Also last week, U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths pointed to a survey in Tigray in June that found 89% had insecure access to food, “more than half of them severely so.”