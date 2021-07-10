Ethiopia's ruling party wins national election in landslide

The leader of the main opposition Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party, Birhanu Nega, lost while opposition parties won just 11 seats. The Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party has filed 207 complaints with the electoral body over the vote.

Popular opposition parties in the Oromia region, the largest of Ethiopia's federal states, boycotted the election. The ruling party ran alone in several dozen constituencies.

The head of the electoral board, Birtukan Mideksa, said during Saturday's announcement that the vote was held at a time when Ethiopia was experiencing challenges, “but this voting process has guaranteed that people will be governed through their votes.”

She added: "I want to confirm that we have managed to conduct a credible election.”

Voter turnout was just over 90% among the more than 37 million people who had been registered to vote.

The Prosperity Party was formed after the dismantling of Ethiopia’s former ruling coalition, which had been dominated by Tigray politicians. Disagreements over that decision signaled the first tensions between Abiy and Tigray leaders that finally led to the conflict in the region in November.

Though Abiy hinted in 2018 that Ethiopia will limit a prime minister's terms to two, it is not clear whether he will act on that.

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2021 file photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a final campaign rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia. Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party was declared on Saturday, July 10, 2021 the winner of last month's national election in a landslide, assuring a second term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File) Credit: Mulugeta Ayene Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

FILE - In this Monday, June 21, 2021 file photo, Ethiopians cast their votes in the general election at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party was declared on Saturday, July 10, 2021 the winner of last month's national election in a landslide, assuring a second term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021 file photo, Ethiopians look at electoral results posted on the wall outside a polling station in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a day after the country voted in a general election. Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party was declared on Saturday, July 10, 2021 the winner of last month's national election in a landslide, assuring a second term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Monday, June 21, 2021 file photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, center, casts his vote in the general election, in his home town of Beshasha, in the Oromia region of Ethiopia. Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party was declared on Saturday, July 10, 2021 the winner of last month's national election in a landslide, assuring a second term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File) Credit: Mulugeta Ayene Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

FILE - In this Monday, June 21, 2021 file photo, Ethiopians queue on chairs in the street as they wait to cast their votes in the general election at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party was declared on Saturday, July 10, 2021 the winner of last month's national election in a landslide, assuring a second term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Monday, June 21, 2021 file photo, A mother carries her baby on her back as she casts her vote in the general election at a polling center near Entoto Park on the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party was declared on Saturday, July 10, 2021 the winner of last month's national election in a landslide, assuring a second term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis