Ethiopia’s Tigray leader confirms firing missiles at Eritrea

The brewing civil war in Ethiopia has the potential to be a devastating conflict for Africa's second most populous country and the strategic Horn of Africa, with the potential to fracture a key U.S. security ally and create scores of thousands of refugees.

The Tigray regional government, which once dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition, broke away from it last year, and the federal government now says members of the region’s ruling “clique” now must be arrested and their well-stocked arsenal destroyed. Each side regards the other as illegal.

Debretsion would not say how many missiles remain at his troops' disposal but “we have several. We can use it selectively, anywhere.” When asked about possibly targeting Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, he replied: “I don’t want to tell you, but the missiles are long-range as well.”

Eritrean officials have not responded to requests for comment, and there was no immediate comment on the missile attack from Ethiopia's federal government.

The Tigray leader said his government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, has no communications channel with Eritrea, even before the conflict. The two sides are at bitter odds after a long and deadly border war that ended after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

The TPLF is angry at being marginalized by Abiy’s sweeping political reforms, which won him the Nobel Peace Prize last year. It also objects to the postponement of national elections until next year, which extends Abiy’s rule. In September it defiantly held a regional election that the federal government called illegal.

Refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia wait to register at the UNCHR center at Hamdayet, Sudan on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethiopia’s defiant Tigray regional government has fired rockets at two airports in the neighboring Amhara region as a deadly conflict threatens to spread into other parts of Africa’s second-most populous country. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

