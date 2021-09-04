Ethnic tensions flare up in Montenegro over church ceremony

Thousands protested last month in Cetinje, demanding that the inauguration be held somewhere else. The church has refused to change its plans.

Since Montenegro split from Serbia, pro-independence Montenegrins have advocated for a recognized Orthodox Christian church that is separate from the Serbian one.

Montenegrin authorities have urged calm during the weekend ceremonies, which start with the arrival Saturday evening of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije, in Podgorica, Montenegro's capital.

Porfirije is set to attend Sunday's inauguration of Joanikije, whose predecessor as the church's leader in Montenegro, Amfilohije, died in October after contracting COVID-19.

Illustrating the deep ethnic divide, thousands of people waving Serbian flags gathered in front of the main Serbian Orthodox church in Podgorica on Saturday to welcome the patriarch. Many were bused to the capital from Serbia.

The Serbian Orthodox Church played a key role in demonstrations last year that helped topple a a long-ruling pro-Western government in Montenegro. The new government now includes staunchly pro-Serb and pro-Russian parties.

Montenegro's previous authorities led the country to independence from Serbia and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017. Montenegro also is seeking to become a European Union member.

Caption Head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije, center, and Mitropolitan Joanikije, left, at the arrival ceremony in front of the Serbian Orthodox Church of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Serbian patriarch Porfirije arrives at Podgorica ahead of the inauguration of the new bishop of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro scheduled in the historic capital of Cetinje, sparking tensions. On Saturday, hundreds of protesters confronted the police in Cetinje and briefly removed some of the protective metal fences around the monastery where the inauguration of Mitropolitan Joanikije is supposed to take place. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) Credit: Risto Bozovic Credit: Risto Bozovic

Caption People attend the arrival of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije in front of the Serbian Orthodox Church of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Serbian patriarch Porfirije arrives to Podgorica ahead of the inauguration of the new bishop of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro scheduled in the capital of Cetinje, sparking tensions. On Saturday, hundreds of protesters confronted the police in Cetinje and briefly removed some of the protective metal fences around the monastery where the inauguration of Mitropolitan Joanikije is supposed to take place. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) Credit: Risto Bozovic Credit: Risto Bozovic

Caption Head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije, speaks during arrival ceremony in front of the Serbian Orthodox Church of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Serbian patriarch Porfirije arrived at Podgorica ahead of the inauguration of the new bishop of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro scheduled in the historic capital of Cetinje, sparking tensions. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) Credit: Risto Bozovic Credit: Risto Bozovic