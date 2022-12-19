dayton-daily-news logo
X

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads

Nation & World
Updated 11 minutes ago
The European Union has accused Facebook parent Meta of breaching the bloc’s antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business

LONDON (AP) — The European Union on Monday accused Facebook parent Meta of breaching the bloc's antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business.

The bloc's executive commission said Monday that it “takes issue” with the tech company tying its online classified ad business, Facebook Marketplace, to Facebook.

That means Facebook users automatically have access to Marketplace “whether they want it or not," the European Commission said.

The commission, the 27-nation bloc's top antitrust enforcer, said Meta also imposes unfair trading conditions on competing online classified ad companies that advertise their services on Facebook or Instagram.

Meta didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.

The EU's competition watchdog and its British counterpart last year opened twin investigations into the company's classified business.

If confirmed, the practices would be in breach of EU rules that prevent “abuse of a dominant market position."

The commission said it's preliminary finding is that Meta dominates the EU's social network market as well as the online display advertising on social media in the bloc's national markets.

Companies that breach EU antitrust rules can be hit with fines worth up to 10% of their annual global revenue.

In Other News
1
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
2
Court: UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal
3
Germany's Merkel offers her thoughts on Wagner's Ring cycle
4
Messi, Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending
5
Russia, China to hold joint naval drills
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top