EU agency says to focus on vaccines first not booster shots

It’s common for protection from vaccines to decrease over time. For now, vaccines authorized in the EU and U.S. continue to offer very strong protection against severe disease and death, but their ability to prevent infection is dropping markedly due to the delta surge among nursing home patients and others.

Still, many countries are struggling to administer first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and the World Health Organization had called for a moratorium on boosters and has also urged governments to donate vaccines to needy countries.

Spain’s board of vaccine experts recommended on Wednesday that a third shot be administered to people with suppressed immune systems, like transplant recipients. Its national and regional health authorities will debate the issue on Sept. 8 at their weekly pandemic meeting.

EU commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said Thursday that the bloc has enough shots should scientific evidence suggest that boosters might be broadly required.

He said that Brussels recently concluded a contract with vaccine-maker BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8 billion additional doses from 2021 to 2023, and a second contract with Moderna for 150 million shots for the bloc, which has a population of some 450 million people.

“We have taken the necessary measures to be ready,” De Keersmaecker said.

AP writer Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.