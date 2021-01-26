EU approves more state aid to boost car batteries industry

“If businesses come here with the right projects (...), then it can happen and will benefit a much, much wider circle of European companies than otherwise," said Margrethe Vestager, the EU commissioner in charge of competition policy.

China dominates the world’s production of new generation batteries as it hosts the majority of the world’s lithium refining.

“Thanks to its focus on a next generation of batteries, this strong pan-European project will help revolutionize the battery market," EU commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said. “It will also boost our strategic autonomy in a sector vital for Europe’s green transition and long-term resilience."

The development of batteries for electric vehicles fits in the commission's plan to make the EU carbon neutral by 2050 and to cut the bloc’s net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels.

Sefcovic said the EU intends to develop a battery industry capable of powering at least six million electric cars each year by 2025.

“With significant support also comes responsibility," said Vestager. “The public has to benefit from its investment, which is why companies receiving aid have to generate positive spillover effects across the EU.”

European Commissioner for Europe fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager speaks during a news conference on European project in battery value chain at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels,Tuesday, Jan. 26. 2021. The European Union has approved €2.9 billion (US3.53 billion) in subsidies from 12 member countries for a second pan-European project to develop the bloc's electric battery industry and move away from its reliance on Asian imports. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco