EU at risk of missing plastic recycling targets

As part of its plastics strategy adopted in 2018, the European Commission set itself the goal that at least 50% of all plastic packaging waste will be recycled by 2025, and to reach 55% by 2030. The EU's executive arm also wants to ensure that all plastic packaging on the EU market will be either reusable or recyclable by 2030.

But while the European Commission has vowed to make the fight against climate change a priority, EU countries are still incinerating more than they recycle, releasing large quantities of carbon dioxide and other pollutants in the process. Samo Jereb, the auditor in charge of the review, said reversing that trend is a “daunting challenge," especially amid the coronavirus crisis.