EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

Legal tools available to the bloc's competition regulators, meanwhile, have not kept pace with digital markets, allowing Silicon Valley giants to eliminate rivals, said the report by the European Court of Auditors, which examined the EU's enforcement of competition rules over the past decade.

European Union authorities have been at the forefront of global efforts to bring the tech giants to heel but they've been criticized for lengthy investigations that have resulted in fines that are huge yet affordable for the wealthy companies. Google is currently appealing a 2.4 billion euro ($2.9 billion) antitrust fine levied in 2017 that stems from an investigation into its shopping search results that began a decade ago.