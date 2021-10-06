EU calls for relief funds to help energy price hit consumers

Simson said the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, will present next week a “toolbox” of short- and medium-term measures for countries to take. Some countries are interested in setting up a strategic gas reserve for use in emergencies.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban took aim at the commission’s “Green Deal” policies for fighting climate change, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and make the trading bloc carbon neutral by 2050.

“The reason why the prices are up is the fault of the commission. So, we have to change some regulations, otherwise everybody will suffer,” Orban told reporters at an EU summit in Slovenia. He branded the Green Deal an “indirect taxation” on home and car owners.

But commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans said that “the EU climate law is our guiding principle, and we will not open that law again.” He said that “the quicker we increase our renewable energy sources, the quicker we can protect our citizens against price hikes in the traditional energy area.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged the commission “to be brave.”

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis that requires extraordinary, innovative and firm measures to be taken,” Sánchez told reporters. He said the EU must “make a collective purchase of gas,” and revise the price-setting system for electricity, which he claims is undermining renewable energy use.

___

Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain contributed to this report.

Caption European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson delivers her speech about European solutions of the rise of energy prices for businesses and consumers and consumers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg eastern France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, Pool) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson arrives to deliver her speech about European solutions of the rise of energy prices for businesses and consumers and consumers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg eastern France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, Pool) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an EU summit at the Brdo Congress Center in Kranj, Slovenia, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. European Union leaders are gathering Wednesday to reassure six countries in the Balkans region that they could join the trading bloc one day if they can meet its standards but are unlikely to give any signal even about when they might advance in their quests. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek