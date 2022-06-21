EU calls on Ethiopia to reconnect Tigray region to the world

The United Nations this month said enough food to feed 950,000 people is currently stuck in warehouses in the regional capital, Mekele, because there is not enough fuel to distribute it within Tigray after several fuel tankers were refused access to the region.

“We have a situation where the warehouses are full, but the aid cannot get out into the countryside where needs are highest,” Lenarcic said, and noted that many people in Tigray depend entirely on such aid because they cannot access money in their bank accounts.

Last year, amid reports of human rights abuses in the conflict, the EU suspended budgetary support for Ethiopia worth 88 million euros ($107 million).

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed this month announced the formation of a committee to handle negotiations with the Tigray forces, who were declared a terrorist group by the government last year.

“I do believe it should be possible for both sides to come to an agreement soon,” Lenarcic said. “It is urgent this happens.”

Combined Shape Caption FILE - An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. The European Union said Tuesday, June 21, 2022 that Ethiopia's government must reconnect its northern Tigray region to the world as a yearlong partial blockade has left food aid for almost 1 million hungry people stuck in warehouses without the fuel to deliver it. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption FILE - An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. The European Union said Tuesday, June 21, 2022 that Ethiopia's government must reconnect its northern Tigray region to the world as a yearlong partial blockade has left food aid for almost 1 million hungry people stuck in warehouses without the fuel to deliver it. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis