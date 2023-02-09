EU calls out Twitter for incomplete disinformation report

Twitter did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The social media company’s press office was shut down and its communications team laid off after Musk bought it last year.

EU leaders have grown alarmed about fake information thriving on online platforms, especially about the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian propaganda amid the war in Ukraine. Last year, the code was strengthened by connecting it with the upcoming Digital Services Act, new rules aimed at getting Big Tech companies to clean up their platforms or face big fines.

But Musk has raised concerns about what shows up on Twitter by ending enforcement of its policy against COVID-19 misinformation and other moves such as dissolving its Trust and Safety Council that advised on problems like hate speech and other harmful content.

Under the EU disinformation code, a standardized report includes data on how many advertising dollars flowing to “disinformation actors” were blocked; political ads that were labeled or rejected; examples of manipulative behavior such as fake accounts; and information on the impact of fact-checking.

Twitter’s report was “short of data, with no information on commitments to empower the fact-checking community,” the EU’s executive Commission said.

Thierry Breton, the commissioner overseeing digital policy, said it's “no surprise that the degree of quality” in the reports varies greatly, without mentioning Twitter.

TikTok, meanwhile, touted its efforts under the code to fight false information in Europe.

Caroline Greer, TikTok’s director of public policy and government relations, said in a blog post Thursday that the popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app would expand use of labels on content from state-controlled media and beef up work addressing the impact of misleading information resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.

“We’ll continue to invest extensively as we work together with others to combat disinformation and promote authentic online experiences for our communities,” Greer said.