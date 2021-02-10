X

EU chief: Bloc was late, over-confident on vaccine rollout

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on the united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccinations at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Johanna Geron, Pool via AP)
Credit: Johanna Geron

By RAF CASERT , Associated Press
As the European Union surpassed the shocking toll of 500,000 people lost to the virus, the EU Commission chief said Wednesday that the bloc’s much-criticized vaccine rollout could be partly blamed on the EU being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly “too late.”

BRUSSELS (AP) — As the European Union surpassed 500,000 people lost to the virus, the EU Commission chief said Wednesday that the bloc's much-criticized vaccine rollout could be partly blamed on the EU being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly “late."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen defended the EU’s overall approach of trying to beat the pandemic with a unified vaccine plan for its 27 nations, even if she admitted mistakes in the strategy to quickly obtain sufficient vaccines for its 447 million citizens.

“We are still not where we want to be. We were late to authorize. We were too optimistic when it came to massive production and perhaps we were too confident that, what we ordered, would actually be delivered on time," von der Leyen told EU plenary.

Despite weeks of stinging criticism as the EU's vaccine campaign failed to gain momentum compared to the Britain, Israel and the United States, the three main parties in the legislature stuck with von der Leyen's approach of moving forward with all member states together.

“The key decisions were right," said Manfred Weber, the leader of the Christian Democrat European People's Party.

The Socialists and Democrats party leader Iratxe Garcia said “Fiasco, catastrophe, disaster: they ring very true to our citizens," but added her party will stick with von der Leyen on the bloc moving together. “Criticism is necessary but with a constructive spirit."

Von der Leyen's assessment came as the bloc's death toll passed a landmark of 500,000, a stunning statistic in less than a year that fundamentally challenges the bloc's vaunted welfare standards and health care capabilities.

It came as the bloc was fighting off the remnants of a second surge of COVID-19 that has kept communities from Portugal to Finland under all kinds of lockdown, curfews and restrictions as authorities race to vaccinate as many people as possible.

The last official weekly figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control are only expected on Thursday but Johns Hopkins University produced a daily tally showing how the mark stood at 500,809 on Wednesday.

In comparison, the United States, with a population of 330 million, leads the world per nation with more than 468,000 deaths.

Von der Leyen stuck with her promise to have 70% of the EU's adult population vaccinated by the end of summer and blamed big pharmaceutical companies for not keeping vaccine production up with scientific advances.

“Indeed, industry has to match the groundbreaking pace of science," von der Leyen said. “We fully understand that difficulties will arise in the mass production of vaccines. But Europe has invested billions of euros in capacities in advance, and we urged the member states to plan the vaccine rollout. So now we all need predictability."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on the united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccinations at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Credit: Francisco Seco

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on the united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccinations at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Johanna Geron, Pool via AP)
Credit: Johanna Geron

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on the united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccinations at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Credit: Francisco Seco

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center left, and European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, second right, arrives for a debate on the united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccinations at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Johanna Geron, Pool via AP)
Credit: Johanna Geron

FILE - In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 file photo, an employee at a woodworking station works on a section of a casket at the production warehouse of Aninco in Peer, Belgium. After the European Union passed the death toll of half a million citizens lost to the coronavirus on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the EU Commission chief said that stalling rollout of the vaccines could be partly blamed on the bloc being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly "too late." (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
Credit: Virginia Mayo

FILE - In this March 26, 2020 file photo, coffins are lined up on the floor in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, one of the areas worst hit by coronavirus, near Bergamo, Italy, waiting to be taken to a crematorium. After the European Union passed the death toll of half a million citizens lost to the coronavirus on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the EU Commission chief said that stalling rollout of the vaccines could be partly blamed on the bloc being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly "too late." (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
Credit: Antonio Calanni

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 file photo, an undertaker prepares a grave during the burial of Rosalia Mascaraque, 86, during the coronavirus outbreak in Zarza de Tajo, central Spain. After the European Union passed the death toll of half a million citizens lost to the coronavirus on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the EU Commission chief said that stalling rollout of the vaccines could be partly blamed on the bloc being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly "too late." (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Credit: Bernat Armangue

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, medical workers, wearing masks for protection against the COVID-19 infection, hold black balloons in memory of those who lost their lives while in the care of the state health system in Bucharest, Romania. After the European Union passed the death toll of half a million citizens lost to the coronavirus on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the EU Commission chief said that stalling rollout of the vaccines could be partly blamed on the bloc being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly "too late." (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

FILE - In this Friday, April 24, 2020 file photo, mourners set down the coffin of a Guinean man, who died of COVID-19 and who the family did not wish to identify by name, during a funeral at the cemetery of Evere, Belgium. After the European Union passed the death toll of half a million citizens lost to the coronavirus on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the EU Commission chief said that stalling rollout of the vaccines could be partly blamed on the bloc being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly "too late." (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Credit: Virginia Mayo

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, the patient in room No. 10, is pictured hours before he died after his nearly month-long battle against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris. After the European Union passed the death toll of half a million citizens lost to the coronavirus on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the EU Commission chief said that stalling rollout of the vaccines could be partly blamed on the bloc being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly "too late." (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Credit: Francois Mori

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 file photo, Rev. Mario Carminati walks in a cemetery in Casnigo, near Bergamo, Italy. After the European Union passed the death toll of half a million citizens lost to the coronavirus on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the EU Commission chief said that stalling rollout of the vaccines could be partly blamed on the bloc being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly "too late." (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
Credit: Antonio Calanni

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, a worker moves a casket to be incinerated at a crematorium in Ostrava, Czech Republic. After the European Union passed the death toll of half a million citizens lost to the coronavirus on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the EU Commission chief said that stalling rollout of the vaccines could be partly blamed on the bloc being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly "too late." (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Credit: Petr David Josek

FILE - In this Jan, 11, 2021 file photo, the coffin of Iancu Tucarman is is transported on a cart, past an honor guard, at a Jewish cemetery for burial after dying of COVID-19 in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. After the European Union passed the death toll of half a million citizens lost to the coronavirus on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the EU Commission chief said that stalling rollout of the vaccines could be partly blamed on the bloc being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly "too late." (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda

