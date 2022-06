EU chief: Poland's actions will decide when it gets funds

The agreement on Poland's recovery plan includes “milestones” in ensuring judiciary independence that Poland needs to reach before any of the nearly 36 billion euros ($38.5 billion) can be made available.

The EU has frozen the funds due to the Polish government's political control of the judiciary. The disciplinary regime for judges, which the Polish government has used to punish critics, must be changed and given new rules, while sanctions applied to judges must be reviewed and lifted if deemed unjust.

“First payment will only be possible when the new law is in force” and all other conditions are met, von der Leyen said.

“We are not at the end of the road for the rule of law in Poland,” she added.

Poland's lawmakers are still working on changing Supreme Court regulations to abolish the controversial Disciplinary Chamber, but will replace it with another body of professional accountability. Only one of the dozens of suspended judges has been reinstated, but to a different section in his court, and has been ordered to go on leave.

The commission's approval of Poland's recovery plan must be confirmed by the other 26 European Union member states within four weeks. It would see the nationalist government in Warsaw eventually gain access to 23.9 billion euros ($25.4 billion) in grants and 11.5 billion euros ($11.7 billion) in loans.

The funds seek to enable Poland to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic and make progress with its green and digital transitions and well as strengthen its growth potential and economic and social resilience, the Commission said.

It reached the decision Wednesday, even as some European Parliament lawmakers expressed deep unease about democratic backsliding in Poland.

It still will be months before Poland can make its first request for the pandemic funds.

Combined Shape Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, Polish President Andrzej Duda, center, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, arrive for a news conference in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The independence of Poland's courts is at the heart of a dispute with the European Union, which has withheld billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets Poland's leaders discuss the matter. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Credit: Michal Dyjuk Credit: Michal Dyjuk Combined Shape Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, Polish President Andrzej Duda, center, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, arrive for a news conference in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The independence of Poland's courts is at the heart of a dispute with the European Union, which has withheld billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets Poland's leaders discuss the matter. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Credit: Michal Dyjuk Credit: Michal Dyjuk

