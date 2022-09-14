EU chief Von der Leyen to visit Ukraine to stress support

At the same time, she claimed there were increasing indications that Russia was suffering ever more from EU and other international sanctions — and certainly more that some critics of Western sanctions acknowledge.

“Russia’s financial sector is on life support. We have cut off three-quarters of Russia’s banking sector from international markets,” she said, adding that almost 1,000 companies had left Russia.

She said car production fell by three-quarters compared to last year and that the national airline Aeroflot was forced to ground planes

because of lack of spare parts. “Russia’s industry is in tatters,” she sai.

The EU has already committed billions in aid to Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion by Russia. Von der Leyen announced Wednesday that the bloc will provide 100 million euros to build up schools destroyed during the invasion.

