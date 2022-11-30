EU climate chief defends plans for 'carbon farming'

But he acknowledged that the EU won't completely end its greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century, so having a way to credibly achieve a ' net zero ' goal was important.

“The certification framework for carbon removals ensures that whenever a ton of carbon is said to have been taken from the atmosphere, we can verify that claim,” he said.

Timmermans added that carbon removals would also “offer new and additional sources of income for the many farmers who are eager to do more for biodiversity but struggle to find the necessary funding to do so.”