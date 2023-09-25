EU Commission blocks Booking's planned acquisition of flight booking provider Etraveli

The European Union’s executive arm is blocking leading U.S. online travel agency Booking from acquiring Sweden’s flight booking provider Etraveli Group
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive arm said Monday it is blocking leading U.S. online travel agency Booking from acquiring Sweden's flight booking provider Etraveli Group because it would have allowed it to increase its dominant position on the market on the continent.

The European Commission said it had warned Booking Holdings about its concerns but that the remedies offered by the company were not sufficient. Booking's brands include Booking.com, Rentalcars, Priceline and Agoda.

Following its investigation, the Commission said it found out the proposed 1.63-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) deal would have led to higher costs for hotels, and possibly, a negative impact on the price paid by consumers.

“Bans are rare, and today’s decision is in fact the first merger to be blocked this year,” EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

According to the European Commission, online travel agencies handle transactions worth more than 100 billion euros ($106 billion) per year.

In Other News
1
Amazon is investing up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic in growing...
2
Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety and...
3
EU commissioner calls for more balanced trade with China and warns that...
4
RYDER CUP '23: A look inside the walls of the 11th-century Marco Simone...
5
Russia strikes Odesa, damaging port, grain infrastructure and abandoned...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top