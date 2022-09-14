dayton-daily-news logo
X

EU court largely upholds $4B Google Android antitrust fine

Nation & World
36 minutes ago
One of the European Union’s highest courts has largely upheld a huge fine issued to Google by the bloc’s antitrust enforcers in 2018 over its Android mobile operating system

LONDON (AP) — One of the European Union's highest courts has largely upheld a huge fine issued to Google by the bloc's antitrust enforcers in 2018 over its Android mobile operating system.

The European Court of Justice's General Court on Wednesday mostly confirmed a European Commission decision to slap Google with a fine of more than 4 billion euros for stifling competition through the dominance of Android.

The court said it was appropriate to give Google a fine of 4.125 billion euros ($4.155 billion), slightly lower than the original 4.34 billion euro penalty.

In Other News
1
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
2
What to know about the queen's lying in state in Westminster
3
As monkeypox drops in the West, still no vaccines for Africa
4
EU court largely upholds $4B Google Android antitrust fine
5
Crowds gather in London to see queen's coffin procession
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top