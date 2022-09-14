EU court largely upholds $4B Google Android antitrust fine

The European Court of Justice's General Court on Wednesday mostly confirmed a decision by the EU's executive Commission to slap Google with a fine of more than 4 billion euros ($3.99 billion) for stifling competition through the dominance of Android.

The court said that "in order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement," it's appropriate to give Google a fine of 4.125 billion euros, according to a press summary of the decision. That's slightly lower than the original 4.34 billion euro penalty, and the court said its reasoning differed “in certain respects” from the commission's.