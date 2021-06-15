EU court leaves Facebook more exposed to privacy challenges

Under the EU's stringent privacy rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, only one country's national data protection authority has the power to handle legal cases involving cross-border data complaints in a system known as “one-stop shop.” For Facebook, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, it is Ireland's Data Protection Commission.

However, the European Union's Court of Justice ruled that “under certain conditions," a national watchdog has the power to take a company to court over a GDPR violation even if it's not the lead regulator.