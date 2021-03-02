EU court: Poland's judicial rules could violate EU law

The ruling was in response to a query by Poland's top administrative court to the European court regarding a complaint by some judges. The judges said the new regulations stripped them of the right to appeal a decision rejecting them as candidates for the Supreme Court.

Based on Tuesday's ruling, Poland's Supreme Administrative Court can now review the appeals by the five judges.

Some lawmakers praised the court's decision.

The ruling on Polish government’s “political interference in the judiciary is concrete evidence that the government is blatantly flouting the rule of law, despite multiple warnings. It is also destroying Europe’s trust in the legal system there," said Jeroen Lenaers, a European Parliament member.

This story has been corrected to say Poland's top administrative court turned to the ECJ, not the judges themselves.