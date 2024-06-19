EU criticizes France over its debt spending at the height of its crucial election campaign

For decades, the EU has set out targets for member states to keep their annual deficit within 3% of Gross Domestic Product and keep overall debt within 60% of output. During that time, thosesuch targets have been disregarded when it was convenient, sometimes even by countries like Germany and France, the biggest economies in the bloc.

The French annual deficit stood over 5% last year.

Over the past years, exceptional circumstances like the COVID-19 crisis and the war in Ukraine allowed for leniency, but that has now come to an end.

Still, Wednesday's announcement touched a nerve in France, after Macron called snap elections after he lost out to the hard right of Marine Le Pen in the EU parliamentary polls on June 9.

Le Pen's National Rally and a new united left front are polling ahead of Macron's party in the elections, and both challengers have put forward plans where deficit spending to get out of the economic rut is essential.

Apart from France, the EU Commission equally rebuked Italy, Poland, Belgium, Hungary, Malta and Slovakia.