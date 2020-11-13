EU decries Belarus violence after opposition supporter death

“This is an outrageous and shameful result of the actions by the Belarusian authorities who have not only directly and violently carried out repression of their own population, but also created an environment whereby such lawless, violent acts can take place," Stano said in a statement.

He added that the Lukashenko's government was "ignoring not only the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Belarusian people, but also disregarding their lives."

The EU already has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and several dozen officials over their role in the security crackdown launched after the contested election. Stano said Friday that the 27-nation bloc “stands ready to impose additional sanctions."

In a separate video message, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that EU member states have asked the bloc's executive to prepare a plan of economic support for Belarus.

“The European Union stands ready to mobilize all its economic means to support and accompany democratic change," she said. “Europe’s economic influence is immense. It's up to us to make a more strategic use of our economic clout. It's up to us to take clear our positions and to enforce them with stronger actions."