EU envoys approve more sanctions against Russia to mark the third anniversary of its war on Ukraine

The EU has slapped several rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February 24, 2022. More than 2,300 officials and entities – usually government agencies, banks and organizations – have been hit.

The diplomats confirmed approval of the sanctions — the 16th package of measures including travel bans, asset freezes and trade restrictions — on condition that they not be named. The measures are still not entirely finalized until EU foreign ministers endorse them on Monday, allowing them to enter force.

Among the latest sanctions are measures targeting Russia's so-called " shadow fleet " of ships that it exploits to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and gas, or to carry stolen Ukrainian grain. Some 70 vessels believed to be part of the shadow fleet will be added to more than 50 already listed.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose services drafted some of the measures for consideration, welcomed their prospective adoption by the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors.

“The EU is clamping down even harder on circumvention by targeting more vessels in Putin’s shadow fleet and imposing new import and export bans. We are committed to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin,” she said in a social media post.

Almost 50 Russian officials will be targeted, joining a list that already includes Putin, several of his associates and scores of lawmakers, while dozens more entities face sanctions. Among the measures are restrictions on 13 Russian banks and 3 financial institutions, the diplomats said.

The sanctions would also place restrictions on the use of 11 ports and airports in Russia that the EU considers are being used to help Moscow bypass an oil price cap and other measures already imposed by the bloc.

Trade bans on some chemicals and aluminum are also included.