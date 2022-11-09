EU eyes cheap loan plan for 'stable' Ukraine funding in 2023

Dombrovskis urged EU countries and the European Parliament to approve the plan before the end of the year, so that the first loans can be provided in January. “It needs to be decided quickly, 2023 is approaching fast and Ukraine’s financing needs are urgent,” he said.

The EU has been accused of being too slow to deliver funds to Ukraine, even though it has earmarked more than 19 billion euros for the country since Russian forces invaded in February.

Hungary’s foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, said this week that his government would continue to provide financial support on a bilateral basis but that it opposes allowing the EU to take out credit to help Ukraine. Dombrovskis said he would work with Hungary to try to overcome its objections.

The EU intends to provide an additional 2.5 billion euros to Ukraine this month, and 500 million more in December.

