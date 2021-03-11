EU figures show major vaccine exports despite home shortage

The EU has been under pressure to increase the pace of vaccinations but member nations have complained that deliveries woefully trail demand. Nowhere is the discrepancy in vaccinations more glaring than in a comparison with Britain.

The last available figures show that 35 % of the U.K. adult population has had a vaccine shot while the figure in the EU stands at 9.6 %.

The U.K. heads the export list, with Canada coming second with 3.917 million doses, while Mexico was sent 3.134 million. The United States came 8th in the list with export approvals standing at 953,723.

The figures leave a sour taste for some, especially considering the export numbers to the United Kingdom. EU Council President Charles Michel lashed out this week saying that “the facts do not lie. The United Kingdom and the United States have imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied there is such a ban, but the EU export figures do indicate that the bloc has had a role in the success of the British drive.

The figures were provided by the EU's executive Commission to representatives of member countries. Overall, the representatives have no issue with companies that respect their EU contract to continue such exports. Criticism has centered on AstraZeneca, the Anglo-Swedish company that promised some 80 million vaccines but now says it likely fall short by over half that because of production issues.

After an initial U.K. denial, Michel demanded that the U.K. provide more transparency over production and exports to other countries.

The EU is a major multinational pharmaceuticals hub with massive production capacity and wants to the companies that respect their commitments to continue exporting. “The EU has never stopped exporting," said Michel.

Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at the Brussels Expo center in Brussels, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Expo is one of the largest vaccination centers in Belgium. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys