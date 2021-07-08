EU fines 4 German car makers $1B over emission collusion

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said that even though the companies had the technology to cut cut harmful emissions beyond legal limits, they avoided to compete and denied consumers the chance to buy less polluting cars.

“Factories compete with one another also when it comes to reducing carbon emissions from the cars,” Vestager said. "Manufacturers deliberately avoided to compete on cleaning better than what was required by EU emission standards. And they did so despite the relevant technology being available.” It made their practice illegal, Vestager said.