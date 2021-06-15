Serbia, Kosovo restart EU-brokered talks, remain far apart

Both Vucic and Kurti criticized each other's positions in separate statements after Tuesday's meeting. Vucic said Kosovo “wanted to hear when we will recognize independent Kosovo ... and I said never." He complained that Kosovo's approach "had nothing to do with reality and responsibility."

Kurti said on Facebook that he has proposed a joint Kosovo-Serbia peace statement in which “we commit as states that will not attack each other and thus impact on peace and security in the region.” The other side proposed only “old ideas,” he said.

“We expressed our readiness for a constructive dialogue on reciprocal recognition,” Kurti wrote.

Since the start of the EU-brokered negotiations, delegations from Belgrade and Pristina have agreed on a number of issues, tackling everyday problems such as free travel or trade. But they remained far apart on Kosovo’s independence.

Lajcak said talks will continue by the end of July. He insisted that “the European Union as well as the citizens of Kosovo and Serbia have high expectations from the two leaders to overcome the legacy of the past and steer Kosovo and Serbia to their common European future by being able to normalize relations between them in a comprehensive way. ”

European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell earlier urged leaders of the rival Balkan nations to “seize the opportunity” of a “new momentum” and move forward in the negotiations that have been stalled since last year.