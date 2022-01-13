EU halts merger of South Korean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai

While Vestager’s office is powerful in vetting such mergers and ensuring European consumers are not hurt by dominant market forces, it was only the 10th merger that it has blocked in the past decade among 3,000 requests for approval.

Under EU rules, the European Commission can reject mergers even outside its borders because they would affect markets in the 27-nation bloc if the companies do business there. In the case of the LNG carriers, the new company would have a massive stake in the European markets. To move forward, the two companies would put themselves outside of EU law.