EU hopes fresh talks, not sanctions, will avert Ukraine war

The leaders repeated a message sent from the U.S., Britain and the Group of Seven industrial nations in recent weeks that “any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response, including restrictive measures coordinated with partners.”

The EU is divided over when to hit Moscow with sanctions. France and Germany want to hold fire, expressing concern that such action could bring on an attack and believing that a diplomatic solution can be found.

Both countries' leaders underlined Thursday the importance of reviving the Normandy talks, which have made little headway this year.

“We have a very good format, the Normandy format, that we want to reactivate, re-energize," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters. "It won’t be easy, we should not be naïve, and we should be very clear when it comes to the integrity of borders.”

France and Germany’s peace efforts in 2015 helped end large-scale hostilities in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists since 2014. But the conflict, which has left 14,000 dead, has simmered.

In contrast, countries on the EU’s eastern flank closer to Russia believe sanctions would work best as a deterrent and should be imposed immediately. Ukraine’s president wants more sanctions to be imposed before — instead of after — any possible incursion, but his plea has fallen on deaf ears.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, whose country borders Russia, said the EU should not underestimate the threat the troop buildup poses. He warned that Moscow’s actions are creating one of the worst security situations since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“I’m talking not only about Ukraine,” Nauseda said, stressing that the entire Baltic region and Poland should be concerned.

EU lawmakers said in a resolution that “any new sanctions package should include the Russian officer corps and flag officers involved in the planning of a possible invasion, as well as the immediate circle and oligarchs ‘in the orbit of the Russian President and their families.’”

They said it should involve “the freezing of financial and physical assets in the EU, travel bans, the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT payment system” for international financial transfers, target key economic sectors and disrupt the financing of the intelligence services and the armed forces.

The lawmakers have no decision-making powers on sanctions, but their experts often have detailed knowledge of what member countries are thinking on joint foreign policy initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin again prodded Western leaders to provide legally binding guarantees that Ukraine would never join NATO or that its members weapons would ever be deployed there, calling such moves a “red line” for Moscow.

The U.S. and its allies have refused to make such a pledge, but Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed last week on further talks to discuss Russian concerns.

___

Associated Press writers Frank Jordans in Berlin and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

Caption Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Caption Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard

Caption From left, European Parliament President David Sassoli, Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a signing ceremony of EU Legislative Priorities for 2022 on the sidelines of an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Caption From left, European Parliament President David Sassoli, Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a signing ceremony of EU Legislative Priorities for 2022 on the sidelines of an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, center, speaks with European Council President Charles Michel, left, and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, right, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Hoslet Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, center, speaks with European Council President Charles Michel, left, and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, right, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Hoslet Credit: Olivier Hoslet

Caption Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. European Union leaders meet with partner nations on its eastern borders on Wednesday, with the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border as the main point of focus. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Johanna Geron Caption Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. European Union leaders meet with partner nations on its eastern borders on Wednesday, with the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border as the main point of focus. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Johanna Geron Credit: Johanna Geron

Caption Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Caption Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard

Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks over his papers during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Hoslet Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks over his papers during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Hoslet Credit: Olivier Hoslet

Caption Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Caption Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard

Caption Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Caption Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard

Caption Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Caption Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard

Caption Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Caption Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard

Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Hoslet Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Hoslet Credit: Olivier Hoslet