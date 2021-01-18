EU insists virus shots will remain voluntary

Sefcovic said the priority now must be to gather data about the disease and its treatment on digital platforms on a Europe-wide scale so that health experts can compare the way the virus mutates, how the vaccines are working and whether testing standards are harmonized across the 27 member countries.

“We need to make sure that the data would be collected electronically in respect of all data privacy rules and it should be done on interoperable platforms so we can share the data,” he said, adding that it’s need to assess the “efficiency of the vaccines, for the evaluation of the whole vaccination process.”

Vaccinations have started across the 27-nation EU, but it is unclear what proportion of the population will be vaccinated in time for the summer holiday season.

Nurses administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers during the national launch of the vaccination of hospital staff at the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussel​s, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stephanie Lecocq Credit: Stephanie Lecocq

A nurse administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to doctor Roger Hallemans during the national launch of the vaccination of hospital staff at the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussel​s, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stephanie Lecocq Credit: Stephanie Lecocq

A nurse prepares syringes with Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccines during the national launch of the vaccination of hospital staff at the CHR Citadelle hospital in Liege​, Belgium, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Indications that the new variant of COVID-19 first detected in Britain is now starting to gain a foothold in Belgium are increasing Monday with cases reported several schools in the north of the country on top of an outbreak in a care home. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco