EU investigates Facebook's proposed purchase of Kustomer

The EU Commission said Monday it's also investigating the acquisition because of worries that Facebook would get more data for personalized ads, handing it even more of an advantage in the online advertising market.

The social network announced the deal in November as it seeks to make more money from its WhatsApp and Messenger chat services, which have thrived during the pandemic, by adding ways for businesses to interact with customers. Kustomer provides software that help companies manage online conversations with customers over various channels by putting them into a single dashboard.