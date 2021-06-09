EU launches proceedings over top German court's ECB ruling

The issue has since been resolved without disruption to the ECB's stimulus efforts. But the ruling upset Brussels because the German court broke with the EU's own top court, the European Court of Justice, which had approved the bond purchases. In the EU's judgment, that broke the principle of the primacy of EU law in the 27-nation bloc.

The EU's executive arm, the European Commission, decided Wednesday to send a formal notice to Germany for “violation of fundamental principles of EU law,” giving it two months to reply. If it isn't satisfied with Berlin's response, it could then take the case to the European Court of Justice.