EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax

“Importers of these goods would have to pay any price difference between the carbon price paid in the country of production and the price of carbon allowances in the EU ETS,” lawmakers said.

EU lawmakers gathered in the French city of Strasbourg also voted in favor of a social climate fund to help individuals and small companies manage higher costs for fuel. The fund worth tens of billions of euros would be phased in from 2026 and filled with proceeds from the auction of emissions vouchers.

The laws are part of the bloc’s “Fit for 55” package, which is intended to help the EU cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels and achieve “net zero” emissions by mid-century.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment