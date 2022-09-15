EU lawmakers assail Hungary for attacking democratic values

In their resolution, the lawmakers said that the Hungarian government — which Orban characterizes as an “illiberal democracy” — has become “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy.” In part, they blame EU member countries for this, for turning a blind eye to possible abuses.

Lawmakers opposing a report that contains the resolution said that it contains “subjective opinions and politically biased statements, and reflects vague concerns, value judgements and double standards.”

Still, Hungary has long been on a collision course with its European partners. It has routinely blocked joint statements, decisions and events. These range from high-level NATO meetings with Ukraine, to an EU vote on corporate tax, and a common EU position on an Israeli-Palestinian cease-fire.

The government in Budapest has opposed some EU sanctions against Russia, notably a freeze on the assets of Russia’s Orthodox Church patriarch, as well as energy-related measures against Moscow.