EU lawmakers endorse ban on combustion-engine cars in 2035

If approved by EU nations, the 2035 deadline will be particularly tough on German automakers, who have focused on powerful and expensive vehicles with combustion engines while falling behind foreign rivals when it comes to electric cars.

The 2030 CO2-reduction target and ban on combustion engines in 2035 were proposed last year by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm. Cars account for around 12% of European emissions of greenhouse gases, which are blamed for increasingly frequent and intense heat waves, storms and floods tied to climate change.

The governments of EU member nations need to give their verdicts in the coming weeks or months before a final EU agreement on the tougher car emission requirements is approved.

The car law is being scrutinized as part of a package of EU draft climate legislation covering a range of other polluting industries.

The EU plans to slash greenhouse gases by 55% in 2030 compared with 1990 rather than by just a previously agreed 40% over the period.

A big portion of the cuts would come from power plants and factories. These two sectors, unlike cars, have their greenhouse gases curbed in the EU by a European emissions-trading system that every year reduces the total supply of required pollution permits.

Earlier Wednesday, the EU parliament failed to advance that part of the climate package because of a split over the pace at which the free allocation of some emission permits — as opposed to the auctioning of them — should be phased out.

The assembly asked its environment committee to reopen deliberations on the matter. As a result, the EU parliament also delayed its decisions on two related initiatives.

One is the creation of a Social Climate Fund to help vulnerable households cope with the planned clean-energy revamp — an issue that has become more politically sensitive as Russia's war in Ukraine has sent fuel prices soaring.

The second is an unprecedented import tax known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. The planned CBAM is a first-of-its-kind tool that would allow the EU to raise the prices of some imported goods — including steel and aluminum — that are spared climate-protection costs faced by manufacturers based in the bloc.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Combined Shape Caption Members of the parliament vote on plans to reduce carbon emissions, at the European Parliament, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. The future of car transport in Europe may become clearer — and cleaner —on Wednesday when the European Parliament decides whether to ban vehicles with a combustion engine starting in the middle of the next decade. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Combined Shape Caption Members of the parliament vote on plans to reduce carbon emissions, at the European Parliament, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. The future of car transport in Europe may become clearer — and cleaner —on Wednesday when the European Parliament decides whether to ban vehicles with a combustion engine starting in the middle of the next decade. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined Shape Caption Members of the parliament vote on plans to reduce carbon emissions, at the European Parliament, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. The future of car transport in Europe may become clearer — and cleaner —on Wednesday when the European Parliament decides whether to ban vehicles with a combustion engine starting in the middle of the next decade. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Combined Shape Caption Members of the parliament vote on plans to reduce carbon emissions, at the European Parliament, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. The future of car transport in Europe may become clearer — and cleaner —on Wednesday when the European Parliament decides whether to ban vehicles with a combustion engine starting in the middle of the next decade. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined Shape Caption Members of the parliament vote on plans to reduce carbon emissions, at the European Parliament, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. The future of car transport in Europe may become clearer — and cleaner —on Wednesday when the European Parliament decides whether to ban vehicles with a combustion engine starting in the middle of the next decade. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Combined Shape Caption Members of the parliament vote on plans to reduce carbon emissions, at the European Parliament, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. The future of car transport in Europe may become clearer — and cleaner —on Wednesday when the European Parliament decides whether to ban vehicles with a combustion engine starting in the middle of the next decade. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined Shape Caption An abandoned combustion engine car is pictured at a garage in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The European Parliament is voting Wednesday on deeper emission cuts by power plants, factories, planes and cars. The legislative package, which includes a proposed EU ban on combustion-engine cars in 2035, aims to slash Europe's greenhouse gases by 55% in 2030 compared with 1990 levels and put the bloc on a path to climate-neutrality by mid-century. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption An abandoned combustion engine car is pictured at a garage in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The European Parliament is voting Wednesday on deeper emission cuts by power plants, factories, planes and cars. The legislative package, which includes a proposed EU ban on combustion-engine cars in 2035, aims to slash Europe's greenhouse gases by 55% in 2030 compared with 1990 levels and put the bloc on a path to climate-neutrality by mid-century. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption The motor of a combustion engine car is pictured at a garage in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. European Union lawmakers are set to vote on the future of combustion engine vehicles. Wednesday's vote is part of proposed EU legislation to step up the fight against global warming. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption The motor of a combustion engine car is pictured at a garage in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. European Union lawmakers are set to vote on the future of combustion engine vehicles. Wednesday's vote is part of proposed EU legislation to step up the fight against global warming. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption Combustion engine cars are pictured at a garage in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. European Union lawmakers are set to vote on the future of combustion engine vehicles. Wednesday's vote is part of proposed EU legislation to step up the fight against global warming. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption Combustion engine cars are pictured at a garage in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. European Union lawmakers are set to vote on the future of combustion engine vehicles. Wednesday's vote is part of proposed EU legislation to step up the fight against global warming. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole