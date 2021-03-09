EU lawmakers lift the immunity of 3 Catalan separatists

The 2017 independence vote in favor of Catalonia breaking away from Spain won by a landslide but the central government in Madrid had declared the vote illegal and unconstitutional. Hundreds of people were injured in a police crackdown on the day of the poll.

Spain has attempted to have Puigdemont returned for trial but failed to convince Belgian justice authorities to extradite him. Spain could well start new efforts now to have him returned but Puigdemont has vowed to fight on.

The legal process of appeals still could take several more months, if not years.