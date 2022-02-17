EU leaders meet to discuss Ukraine crisis, push diplomacy

The hastily called summit preceded a two-day EU-Africa meeting which brought the 27 EU leaders to Brussels. The meeting was not expected to go into deep detail of what sanctions should be used and how those measures would hit the economies of the member states, officials said.

“Diplomacy has not yet spoken its last word. That is good and we have still hope that peace will prevail," said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. The EU has joined the United Kingdom and the United States in insisting that Russia would be hit with massive sanctions if it invades Ukraine.